Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic.

Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

