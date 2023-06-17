Democratic National Committee group finds Iowa Democrats in non-compliance over new caucus plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -A Democratic National Committee group focused on rules and bylaws voted Friday morning to find Iowa Democrat’s new caucus plan in “non-compliance.” Iowa Democrats have 30 days to comply with recommendations given during Friday’s meeting, KCCI’s Amanda Rooker reported.

The committee cited potential timing violations, pointing out that Iowa’s delegate selection plan currently does not specify when the state party would count or release 2024 caucus results.

In February, the DNC approved a new presidential nominating calendar that did not include Iowa in the early window. The vote officially stripped Iowa of its long-held first-in-the-nation status.

Iowa Democrats have indicated they plan to comply with the new DNC rules, which require Iowa to hold caucuses on or after Super Tuesday. However, Iowa Democrats have also vowed to follow state law which mandates Iowa must hold caucuses before any other state’s nominating process.

Last month, Iowa Democrats unveiled major changes to their caucus process. They pitched an entirely mail-in format that would have Iowans submit their presidential pick by mail.

Separately, they’d hold an in-person caucus on the same day as Iowa Republicans, but would only conduct party business. There would be no presidential preference or tabulating of results in-person.

During Friday’s meeting, DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee members raised concerns that Iowa’s plan does not specify when results would be counted and released.

