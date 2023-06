CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson baseball team swept Washington in a doubleheader, while Sigourney softball won their fifth straight on Friday evening.

Jeff beat Wash 9-3 in game one and then won game two 9-5.

Sigourney took care of Belle Plaine winning 16-0 to improve 14-2 on the season.

