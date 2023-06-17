Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CNN) - If you ever wanted to visit the iconic coffee shop from “Friends” looks like you’ll soon have the chance.

A real-life Central Perk coffeehouse inspired by “Friends” is opening later this year.

But Central Perk won’t be in New York City like the one Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey frequented -- Central Perk Coffee Company will be opening in Boston.

The new coffee spot is inspired by the legendary sitcom.

Aesthetically it will look like the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
17-year-old from Marion arrested, charged with murder
A Marshalltown woman is recovering after a shark attack in the Bahamas.
Marshalltown woman recovering after shark attack in Bahamas
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
‘The fight is not over’ Gov. Reynolds prepares to continue fight over abortion law
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Split Iowa Supreme Court keeps block on Heartbeat Law
Eastern Iowa to experience hazy conditions for several days following Canadian Wildfires
“Unhealthy Air Quality” conditions stretch across Midwest and parts of Eastern Iowa

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
LNL: President, PA leaders discuss race to repair collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes
VIDEO: Four rescued after boat capsized in Panama City Marina