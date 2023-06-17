Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

The benefits of eating dairy are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

The benefits of eating dairy are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares the benefits of including dairy in your diet in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Dairy foods like milk are foundational foods in healthy dietary patterns. Filled with essential nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, protein, and more, dairy products help people get the nutrition that our bodies need. Dairy can also:

  • Support digestive health. Dairy products like yogurt are linked to better digestion and a healthy immune system.
  • Support a strong immune system, helping you feel good no matter what comes your way. Milk and other dairy products are a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients like zinc and protein.
  • Support sustainable energy. Milk helps you fuel up without the caffeine crash. It’s a simple, easy source of protein when you need to stay energized.
  • Aid in exercise recovery.
  • Build strong bones and teeth with calcium and vitamin D.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
17-year-old from Marion arrested, charged with murder
A Marshalltown woman is recovering after a shark attack in the Bahamas.
Marshalltown woman recovering after shark attack in Bahamas
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
‘The fight is not over’ Gov. Reynolds prepares to continue fight over abortion law
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Split Iowa Supreme Court keeps block on Heartbeat Law
Eastern Iowa to experience hazy conditions for several days following Canadian Wildfires
“Unhealthy Air Quality” conditions stretch across Midwest and parts of Eastern Iowa

Latest News

Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low
Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
Plane crash kills 'Flying Wild Alaska' pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Rescuers are braving snipers and racing time to ferry Ukrainians out of Russian-occupied flood...
Rescuers are braving snipers and racing time to ferry Ukrainians out of Russian-occupied flood zones