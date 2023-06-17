The benefits of eating dairy are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares the benefits of including dairy in your diet in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Dairy foods like milk are foundational foods in healthy dietary patterns. Filled with essential nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, protein, and more, dairy products help people get the nutrition that our bodies need. Dairy can also:

Support digestive health. Dairy products like yogurt are linked to better digestion and a healthy immune system.

Support a strong immune system, helping you feel good no matter what comes your way. Milk and other dairy products are a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients like zinc and protein.

Support sustainable energy. Milk helps you fuel up without the caffeine crash. It’s a simple, easy source of protein when you need to stay energized.

Aid in exercise recovery.

Build strong bones and teeth with calcium and vitamin D.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.