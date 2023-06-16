CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The sky was very hazy this afternoon and Eastern Iowans could smell the smoke in the air on Thursday. The smoke is coming from wildfires in Canada.

Tonight & Tomorrow

The sky will stay smoky overnight, and we’ll have another vivid sunrise on Friday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The sky will still be hazy on Friday. However, the smoke won’t be as bad as it was on Thursday and air quality is expected to improve for the last day of the week. Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Unhealthy air quality and a smoky sky continues this evening and overnight (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

This Weekend & Next Week

The rain chances for this weekend don’t look as promising as they did earlier this week. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible late on Saturday and Saturday night and again on Sunday. Next week, the forecast looks dry and hot with little to no chances for precipitation.

Drought

The latest drought monitor was released on Thursday and has most of Eastern Iowa in a moderate drought.

