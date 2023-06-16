Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

“Unhealthy Air Quality” conditions stretch across Midwest and parts of Eastern Iowa

Much of Eastern Iowa is experiencing hazy conditions, which are expected to continue into tomorrow.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Public Health experts warned people Thursday about poor air quality due to ongoing Canadian wildfires.

The smoke can be seen throughout much of the Midwest and Eastern Iowa saw some of the worst air quality in the country, falling into the unhealthy category.

Kristin Largen of Dubuque walks her dog, Rufus, on miles-long walks daily. On Thursday, she couldn’t help but notice the smokey haze in the sky.

“You can just tell looking at the sky when you were walking that it wasn’t clear,” she said.

Largen said it wasn’t affecting her breathing, but Mary Rose Corrigan, the city of Dubuque Public Health Director, said seniors’ people with heart or lung conditions, and children might feel the impacts of breathing in the small particles from the Canadian wildfires.

“We certainly don’t want many of these days long-term,” said Rose Corrigan.

Corrigan said others might also start to feel lightheaded, drowsy, or short of breath. She said people might want to relax their workouts for the day, especially if they have underlying conditions.

“If you do have those risk factors and health conditions, it’s best to spend more time indoors, especially if you’re exercising or doing work,” she said.

Largen said it’d be tough to break her walking and running routine, but said she was going to watch the Air Quality index the next couple of days.

“We’ll see how it is tomorrow,” said Largen.

Corrigan said Thursday was supposed to be the worst of the air quality conditions, but that could also change based on atmospheric conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Mother frustrated after daughter's killer released from prison
Mother frustrated after daughter’s killer released on parole

Latest News

Linn-Mar holds off CR Jefferson on Strike Out Heart Disease Night
Linn-Mar holds off CR Jefferson on Strike Out Heart Disease Night
Seniors got the chance to explore different living options at the fair.
TRAIL of Johnson County hosts senior housing fair
The FAFSA does more than submit an application to be considered for federal aid. It also gives...
What students should know as FAFSA deadline approaches
Early stage dementia patients find comfort and stability with group meetings at Mercy Medical...
Early-stage dementia patients find comfort and stability with group meetings at Mercy Medical Center