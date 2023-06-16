“Unhealthy Air Quality” conditions stretch across Midwest and parts of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Public Health experts warned people Thursday about poor air quality due to ongoing Canadian wildfires.

The smoke can be seen throughout much of the Midwest and Eastern Iowa saw some of the worst air quality in the country, falling into the unhealthy category.

Kristin Largen of Dubuque walks her dog, Rufus, on miles-long walks daily. On Thursday, she couldn’t help but notice the smokey haze in the sky.

“You can just tell looking at the sky when you were walking that it wasn’t clear,” she said.

Largen said it wasn’t affecting her breathing, but Mary Rose Corrigan, the city of Dubuque Public Health Director, said seniors’ people with heart or lung conditions, and children might feel the impacts of breathing in the small particles from the Canadian wildfires.

“We certainly don’t want many of these days long-term,” said Rose Corrigan.

Corrigan said others might also start to feel lightheaded, drowsy, or short of breath. She said people might want to relax their workouts for the day, especially if they have underlying conditions.

“If you do have those risk factors and health conditions, it’s best to spend more time indoors, especially if you’re exercising or doing work,” she said.

Largen said it’d be tough to break her walking and running routine, but said she was going to watch the Air Quality index the next couple of days.

“We’ll see how it is tomorrow,” said Largen.

Corrigan said Thursday was supposed to be the worst of the air quality conditions, but that could also change based on atmospheric conditions.

