State of Iowa announces first West Nile virus case of 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that the first case of West Nile virus has been reported in the state for the 2023 year.

Warm summer weather means Iowans are spending more time outside which increases the risk of mosquito bites. Bites from infected mosquitos are the primary method in which humans are infected with the virus.

Officials say the person confirmed with the virus is an older adult in the 61-80 age range from Plymouth County.

Health experts warn that people infected with the virus may not necessarily experience any signs or symptoms. They do say though that others can have symptoms such as high fever, headache, disorientation and muscle weakness.

The HHS recommends that Iowans take the following steps in order to protect themselves and reduce the chances of getting infected:

If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks outdoors.

Clear standing water from around your home where mosquitos reproduce.

Look for standing water in buckets, cans, pool covers, used tires, pet water dishes, and other areas water may collect.

9 Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus in 2022 with zero deaths.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.