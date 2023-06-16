Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

State of Iowa announces first West Nile virus case of 2023

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that the first case of West...
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that the first case of West Nile virus has been reported in the state for the 2023 year.(wndu)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that the first case of West Nile virus has been reported in the state for the 2023 year.

Warm summer weather means Iowans are spending more time outside which increases the risk of mosquito bites. Bites from infected mosquitos are the primary method in which humans are infected with the virus.

Officials say the person confirmed with the virus is an older adult in the 61-80 age range from Plymouth County.

Health experts warn that people infected with the virus may not necessarily experience any signs or symptoms. They do say though that others can have symptoms such as high fever, headache, disorientation and muscle weakness.

The HHS recommends that Iowans take the following steps in order to protect themselves and reduce the chances of getting infected:

  • If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks outdoors.
  • Clear standing water from around your home where mosquitos reproduce.
  • Look for standing water in buckets, cans, pool covers, used tires, pet water dishes, and other areas water may collect.

9 Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus in 2022 with zero deaths.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
Crash on I-380 causing delayed traffic in Cedar Rapids
A Marshalltown woman is recovering after a shark attack in the Bahamas.
Marshalltown woman recovering after shark attack in Bahamas
Cedar Rapids woman arrested after shooting firearm at Iowa City Casey’s
Cedar Rapids woman arrested for reckless use of a firearm at Iowa City Casey’s
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa

Latest News

Local mental health therapist talks recent stats and suicide prevention
A person is silhouetted against the sky at sunset at Papago Park in Phoenix on Thursday, March...
Local mental health therapist talks recent stats and suicide prevention
For the next two weeks, part of a busy area near downtown Cedar Rapids is closed due to utility...
Parts of Cedar Rapids to be closed for utility work on floodwall project
ImpactLife sending blood, supplies to Texas after deadly tornados hit community hard