Split Iowa Supreme Court keeps block on Heartbeat Law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Supreme Court split 3-3 meaning an injunction blocking a heartbeat law that would restrict abortion access will remain in place by default.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds administration had asked Iowa’s Supreme Court to lift an injunction on the 2018 state law, citing the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year. At the time, courts cited that U.S. Supreme Court ruling in blocking Iowa’s heartbeat law from taking effect. That law would ban abortion once a heartbeat is detected, typically around 6-weeks into a pregnancy. Iowa’s law includes exemptions for rape, incest or to save the mother’s life.

In the ruling, Justice Thomas Waterman called the state’s request to reverse a 4-year old ruling “unprecedented”.

“The State appealed, and now asks our court to do something that has never happened in Iowa history: to simultaneously bypass the legislature and change the law,” Justice Waterman wrote in voting not to overturn the 2018 ruling.

However, Justice Christopher McDonald, in supporting overturning the injunction to reinstate the Heartbeat Law pointed out that the Heartbeat law is still codified in Iowa Code and only blocked from taking effect by the court injunction. Since the reasons for that injunction have been struck down, Justice McDonald argues it only makes sense the injunction should be allowed to end.

“When a case adjudging a statute unconstitutional is overruled, the statute becomes operative without reenactment,” Justice McDonald wrote. “This has been “well settled” law in this state for more than a century”

In a separate case, the Iowa Supreme Court decided last year to reverse an opinion saying the state’s constitution affirms a fundamental right to abortion. Roe was overturned a week later and Reynolds sought to dissolve the 2019 decision.

Most Republican-led states have severely curtailed access to abortion in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court stripped women’s constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade and handing authority over the issue to states.

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting in this article

