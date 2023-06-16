Nine new rides coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair said this year’s fair will feature nine new rides, including the return of the fair’s double Ferris Wheel.

Eight of the rides will be in the main midway area, Thrill Ville, and the ninth ride is for the little ones in Thrill Town.

Thrill Town:

Lil’ Scrambler

Thrill Ville:

Tornado

Mega Bounce

Super Shot

Eclipse

Musik Express

Top Fun

Flipper

The Skywheel

The State Fair is August 10 through the 20.

New rides are coming to the Iowa State Fair in 2023. (Miller Carnival)

