Nine new rides coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair will feature nine new rides this year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair said this year’s fair will feature nine new rides, including the return of the fair’s double Ferris Wheel.

Eight of the rides will be in the main midway area, Thrill Ville, and the ninth ride is for the little ones in Thrill Town.

Thrill Town:

  • Lil’ Scrambler

Thrill Ville:

  • Tornado
  • Mega Bounce
  • Super Shot
  • Eclipse
  • Musik Express
  • Top Fun
  • Flipper
  • The Skywheel

The State Fair is August 10 through the 20.

