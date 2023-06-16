Show You Care
Low water levels at Wapsipinicon River coming at same time of completion of dam project

By Victoria Wong
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The dam is in the Wapsi, just downstream from Pinicon Ridge Park. With work wrapping up on the dam, some were concerned those changes are to blame for the low levels.

“I wish there was some kind of signage that would say hey the water level is low here you know watch out for rocks,” said Eric Grodt, owner of Up A Creek, a kayak business in Central City.

Grodt is voicing his concerns for people who want to boat on Wapsipinicon River with low water levels. He’s also concerned for how this will impact his business.

“The desire to have those is down a bit and I can kinda see why because it scares me what the water levels are gonna be like later on in the summer if it’s this low right now,” said Grodt.

Ryan Schlader, Community Outreach Specialist for Linn County Conservation said the low levels in the river helped workers complete the dam project quicker than expected. Although the reason for lower levels is *not because of the dam. But it’s because of a lack of rain and ongoing drought conditions in this part of the state.

“It’s not uncommon for when we have this low of precipitation that’s going on in drought conditions so what we’re seeing now is not uncommon for any other drought for when the dam was in place,” said Schlader.

Grodt said he just wants people to be aware as there can be dam related incidents. He’s worried that with current water levels that people are going to get hurt.

“My concerns with the current water flow are that they’re going to hit the bottom a lot,” said Grodt.

While the dam works is done, Schlader said there’s still more to be done on this project. Linn County Conservation is looking to make improvements for their parks and campgrounds.

