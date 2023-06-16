Local mental health therapist talks recent stats and suicide prevention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kara Magnison with the Abbe Center has seen patients as young as teenagers and as old as 85. Each person is different and each trigger is different, but she says the need for local resources are the same at any level.

She says the CDC data published on Thursday, showing suicide rates among people 10 to 24 years old reaching a 20 year old high in 2021, is devastating.

One consistent piece of advice she offers patients; view your mental well being the same way they view their physical well being. That means anyone struggling with mental illness symptoms, should seek medical care, just as a person would with strictly physical symptoms like cough or swollen joint.

She also advises loved ones of people with mental health issues to become informed.

“It’s literally the way your body is working and it sometimes needs help to be able to function in a a healthier manor. So that’s one of the biggest things I could think of; are the individuals in your life also supportive of the fact that your mental health is your physical health,” said Magnison.

She says it’s also important to know the warning signs. Things like changes in eating and sleeping, alcohol or drug use, and withdrawal from friends and family members are all warning signs of thoughts or plans of suicide.

For those personally suffering, there’s multiple free resources to use, including the 9-8-8 suicide hotline. More resources are listed here.

