Linn-Mar holds off CR Jefferson on Strike Out Heart Disease Night

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar softball team held off Cedar Rapids Jefferson to earn the 1-0 victory Thursday evening on Strike Out Heart Disease Night.

Hayden Koutny ripped an RBI single up the middle in the second inning to score the lone run of the game. Emily Koranda got the win in the circle to improve to 8-3 on the season.

Linn-Mar improves to 14-5, while CR Jefferson falls to 13-12.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

