‘The Last of Us’ haunted house is coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A new haunted house is coming to Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be debuting at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in early September.

PlayStation’s “The Last of Us” video game celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year and has captivated audiences since its release. The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences and critics alike.

According to a news release from Universal, “The Last of Us” haunted houses on both coasts will “propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the “Infected.”

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The event runs through Oct. 31 at both locations.

Tickets are on sale now for Hollywood Horror Nights. For more information, click here.

