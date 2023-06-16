Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Keokuk County animal shelter destroyed in fire

An animal shelter in Keokuk County said it lost everything but a small amount of food in a fire...
An animal shelter in Keokuk County said it lost everything but a small amount of food in a fire on Wednesday.(UNleashed)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ENGLISH, Iowa (KCRG) - An animal shelter in Keokuk County said it lost everything but a small amount of food in a fire on Wednesday.

There were no injuries to staff or any of the animals, but staff with UNleashed in South English say kennels, carriers, a generator and all of its live traps and rescue equipment were destroyed in the fire.

In a Facebook post, the small, rural rescue said the Sigourney and Keota fire departments responded to the fire, which took nine hours to extinguish.

Shelter staff are asking for monetary donations to help them start over. They’re also asking for donations of cat carriers, live traps, cat food, totes for storage, litter, collars, leashes, scratching posts, wood for catios, lap blankets, medical supplies, rags, bleach.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
Crash on I-380 causing delayed traffic in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids woman arrested after shooting firearm at Iowa City Casey’s
Cedar Rapids woman arrested for reckless use of a firearm at Iowa City Casey’s
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Wildfires causing poor air quality in Eastern Iowa
Wildfires leading to poor air quality in Eastern Iowa

Latest News

Former Lisbon state champions pass legacy to their daughters
Former Lisbon state champions pass legacy to their daughters
Public Health experts warned people Thursday about poor air quality due to ongoing Canadian...
Public Health experts warned people Thursday about poor air quality due to ongoing Canadian wildfires.
Linn-Mar holds off CR Jefferson on Strike Out Heart Disease Night
Linn-Mar holds off CR Jefferson on Strike Out Heart Disease Night
Eastern Iowa to experience hazy conditions for several days following Canadian Wildfires
“Unhealthy Air Quality” conditions stretch across Midwest and parts of Eastern Iowa