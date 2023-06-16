Keokuk County animal shelter destroyed in fire

SOUTH ENGLISH, Iowa (KCRG) - An animal shelter in Keokuk County said it lost everything but a small amount of food in a fire on Wednesday.

There were no injuries to staff or any of the animals, but staff with UNleashed in South English say kennels, carriers, a generator and all of its live traps and rescue equipment were destroyed in the fire.

In a Facebook post, the small, rural rescue said the Sigourney and Keota fire departments responded to the fire, which took nine hours to extinguish.

Shelter staff are asking for monetary donations to help them start over. They’re also asking for donations of cat carriers, live traps, cat food, totes for storage, litter, collars, leashes, scratching posts, wood for catios, lap blankets, medical supplies, rags, bleach.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.