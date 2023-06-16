Show You Care
Judge halts demo of what’s left of 324 Main St. apartments

Crews began dismantling 324 Main Street on June 12. A judge on Friday halted remaining...
Crews began dismantling 324 Main Street on June 12. A judge on Friday halted remaining demolition.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge has issued an emergency order halting any remaining demolition of The Davenport on Friday afternoon.

It’s a win for survivors who want experts to examine the site for any evidence of why it collapsed.

The City of Davenport had sought to block the experts from the site, saying there was nothing left to examine.

But experts for the plaintiffs say there’s plenty still to be revealed by the rubble. That includes Allyn Kilsheimer, who investigated the Florida Surfside condominium collapse that killed 98.

Attorneys said much of the The Davenport has ended up in a landfill, but that other pieces have been preserved at an undisclosed location.

Attorneys for survivors Peach and Lexus Berry also represented a slew of other survivors who’ve filed suit against building owner Andrew Wold, the City of Davenport, among others.

Peach Berry is the woman whose leg was amputated in the moments after the collapse.

The judge made his decision in court but said a written order would be issued by the end of the day Friday.

The experts have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to complete their inspections.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

