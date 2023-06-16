Show You Care
ImpactLife in Davenport part of emergency response to help those in need after tornados hit Texas

Blood Emergency Readiness Corps
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the national Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) was activated to send needed blood to hospitals in Texas.

Perryton, Texas was hit by tornados on Thursday that swept through the town and claimed at least three lives and injured dozens. As part of the response to help out, community centers across the country, including ImpactLife in Davenport, are committing to collecting extra units on a rotating “on-call” schedule to create an available supply of blood for emergency needs.

“There are no words to express how deeply saddened we are about the loss of lives and the many injured,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Our Blood Institute at Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Because of BERC and its support from wonderful donors across the country, we can help the people of Perryton in a moment of crisis. Times like these remind us of why we continuously urge our community to donate blood.”

ImpactLife operates 22 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.

For more information, visit the link here.

