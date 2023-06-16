Hazy skies and air quality headline the forecast again today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hazy skies and air quality will again headline today’s forecast.

While we have seen some improvement thanks to a cold front, the DNR continues an Air Quality Advisory through this evening as fine particulates may persist from wildfire smoke. Also thanks to that front, temperatures will be a bit cooler today in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points quite comfortable for mid June – in the 40s! Saturday should stay quiet, but some haze could still linger.

The DNR is keeping an Air Quality Advisory effect this morning despite acceptable conditions for the general public in eastern Iowa. While the general picture shows improvement throughout the day, we could still see reduced air quality at times. (KCRG)

Smoke could still lead to air quality concerns at times today. (KCRG)

By Saturday evening, watch for a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms pushing in from the west. These linger overnight and into Father’s Day on Sunday.

Scattered showers form in western Iowa this weekend, pushing into eastern Iowa by Saturday evening. Totals of a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch are possible. (KCRG)

Scattered showers form in western Iowa this weekend, pushing into eastern Iowa by Saturday evening and lingering overnight into Father's Day. (KCRG)

Temperatures warm to around 90 most of next week and dry weather persists.

