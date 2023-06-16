Show You Care
Hazy skies and air quality headline the forecast again today

Hazy skies and air quality will again headline today’s forecast.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hazy skies and air quality will again headline today’s forecast.

While we have seen some improvement thanks to a cold front, the DNR continues an Air Quality Advisory through this evening as fine particulates may persist from wildfire smoke. Also thanks to that front, temperatures will be a bit cooler today in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points quite comfortable for mid June – in the 40s! Saturday should stay quiet, but some haze could still linger.

By Saturday evening, watch for a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms pushing in from the west. These linger overnight and into Father’s Day on Sunday.

Temperatures warm to around 90 most of next week and dry weather persists.

