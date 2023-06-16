Former Lisbon state champions pass legacy to their daughters

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Softball is a family affair at Lisbon.

It’s fostered by players who turn into parents. It started over five decades ago with a legendary coach: Bob Bunting.

“What I’m the proudest of is the fact that all my wins and losses came at Lisbon,” Bunting, who just passed the 1,300 win barrier, said. “I’ve never been anywhere else.”

Over more than 50 years, Bunting’s helped build quite a legacy, and family. Three state titles from 1994 to 1996 helped produce some great players, including Tina Baltes and Tracie Clark.

Both played on the 1994 team and have daughters - Blair Baltes, Ella Clark and Addie Clark, who play today.

“It’s just awesome to see how much work they put in and how they got to their goal,” said Ella Clark. “I know how much we want it, and I know they really wanted it, and I think it motivates us all.”

The senior class of six is one of the most successful in the school’s history, but they haven’t held a state championship trophy.

Winning a state title is their goal, but they also say it’s not all about the wins and losses.

“Our goals are as big as winning a state championship,” said senior Peyton Robinson. “But we’re taking one day at a time we’re living for a bigger purpose. This year we found out that we want to live for Christ, and not for winning or losing.’

“We just want to enjoy the moment because one day we won’t get this back.”

