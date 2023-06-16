Show You Care
‘The fight is not over’ Gov. Reynolds prepares to continue fight over abortion law

Iowa's Fetal Heartbeat law, a near total ban on abortion, will remain blocked.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said her administration is reviewing their options in preparation to continue the fight over abortion restrictions.

It comes after Friday’s Supreme Court split that allowed abortions to remain legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Reynolds had asked the Iowa Supreme Court to lift an injunction on a 2018 law that would ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

The Iowa law contains exceptions for medical emergencies, including threats to the mother’s life, rape, incest and fetal abnormality.

While the state’s high court maintains the block on the law, it does not preclude Reynolds and lawmakers from passing a new law that looks the same.

In a statement, Reynolds said her administration was considering options but didn’t give specifics, such as calling for a special legislative session to enact stricter abortion laws.

Reynolds refused to answer last month when asked if she would call a special session if Iowa’s Supreme Court did not side with her appeal on the Heartbeat bill, calling it “off-topic” during an event regarding a rural health care law.

Iowa Democrats called the ruling a victory for women’s rights, but acknowledged the fight is likely far from over.

“We fully expect a new attack on reproductive rights — perhaps from Gov. Reynolds calling an unprecedented special session in the next few months,” said Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott (D-West Des Moines).

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said Senate Republicans will work with the governor and the House to advance pro-life policies.

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting in this article

