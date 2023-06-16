Show You Care
Despite a weekend rain chance, the overall forecast is hot and dry.

By Joe Winters
Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slowly a frontal system moves our way giving us our only rain chance in the next 7 days. Saturday remains quiet. Haze in the air will continue throughout the weekend with the wildfire smoke still affecting the Midwest.

Scattered showers form in western Iowa this weekend, pushing into eastern Iowa by Saturday...
Scattered showers form in western Iowa this weekend, pushing into eastern Iowa by Saturday evening and lingering overnight into Father's Day.(KCRG)

Saturday night through Sunday morning brings the best chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm to eastern Iowa. This is by no means a guarantee of rain as our dewpoints still remain very dry. Look for highs hovering near 90 to continue next week with a lingering dryness.

Next 5 Day High Temperature Forecast
Next 5 Day High Temperature Forecast(KCRG)

Have a great night and a happy Father’s Day weekend.

First Alert Forecast