Annual Wurst Festival kicks off in Amana this weekend

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A summer tradition kicks off this weekend in the Amana Colonies.

The annual Wurst Festival highlights the German tradition of making sausages.

Sausage makers from around the state will gather to indulge visitors with their sausage creations as they compete for a few awards.

Judges will select the winners for Best in Wurst and Weirdest Wurst, and visitors will get to cast their vote for the people’s choice winner.

There will be live music at the Market Barn, and the Wurst University will be present to provide the “Wurst education possible,” organizers said.

The Wurst Games includes yard games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and local Dachshunds will compete in the Dachshund Derby at 5 p.m.

There will also be a Masskrugstemmen competition to see who can hold a full beer stein with their arm fully extended for the longest amount of time. See the full schedule here.

The festival kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

