Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Annual Wurst Festival kicks off in Amana this weekend

A summer tradition kicks off this weekend in the Amana Colonies.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A summer tradition kicks off this weekend in the Amana Colonies.

The annual Wurst Festival highlights the German tradition of making sausages.

Sausage makers from around the state will gather to indulge visitors with their sausage creations as they compete for a few awards.

Judges will select the winners for Best in Wurst and Weirdest Wurst, and visitors will get to cast their vote for the people’s choice winner.

There will be live music at the Market Barn, and the Wurst University will be present to provide the “Wurst education possible,” organizers said.

The Wurst Games includes yard games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and local Dachshunds will compete in the Dachshund Derby at 5 p.m.

There will also be a Masskrugstemmen competition to see who can hold a full beer stein with their arm fully extended for the longest amount of time. See the full schedule here. 

The festival kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
Crash on I-380 causing delayed traffic in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids woman arrested after shooting firearm at Iowa City Casey’s
Cedar Rapids woman arrested for reckless use of a firearm at Iowa City Casey’s
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Wildfires causing poor air quality in Eastern Iowa
Wildfires leading to poor air quality in Eastern Iowa

Latest News

A summer tradition kicks off this weekend in the Amana Colonies.
Annual Wurst Festival kicks off in Amana this weekend
An animal shelter in Keokuk County said it lost everything but a small amount of food in a fire...
Keokuk County animal shelter destroyed in fire
Former Lisbon state champions pass legacy to their daughters
Former Lisbon state champions pass legacy to their daughters
Public Health experts warned people Thursday about poor air quality due to ongoing Canadian...
Public Health experts warned people Thursday about poor air quality due to ongoing Canadian wildfires.