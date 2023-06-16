Alice Thonnard, a French foreign exchange student, learns softball at Vinton-Shellsburg

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - When she came to the United States, Alice Thonnard didn’t know Iowa, much less Iowa high school softball.

“We have no softball in France, like if you asked French people ‘do you know softball?’ they would say ‘what?!’” Thonnard said.

But within her first semester in Vinton, Thonnard saw a bat and ball and took a swing.

“Every day she comes in and asks great questions and improves every day,” said her level two coach, Emily Grimm. “It’s a lot of fun to see where she’s come from, just from the gym up until now when she’s on the field.”

It wasn’t always easy for Alice

“My glove was not (broken in), and so every time the ball on the floor,” she said. “But I continue, and now I catch the ball.”

Through it all, her teammates have been by her side

“We are really close because it’s a little sport there’s not too many girls,” Thonnard said. We have so much fun time. I love cheering in the dugout.”

She doesn’t get any varsity playing time, but at a level two game on June first, she took center stage.

“I was really happy,” she said.

She got her first ever hit.

“I think the whole cheering section the whole ball park was screaming,” said Grimm.

She even got some souvenirs, a pair of signed softballs from her team and from her opponent, Solon.

Alice will have to say au revoir to her friends at the end of the month.

But she learned a lot the states, from sharpening her English skills, to a new sport, to learning a phrase that doesn’t really translate in French: Iowa Nice.

“I was really surprised from the ball the other team gave me,” Thonnard said. “It’s sports so we are rivals. but they gave me that. and I was really happy.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.