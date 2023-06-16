17-year-old from Marion arrested, charged with murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested a 17 year old from Marion in connection to an ongoing murder investigation from May.

Keyun McGowan now faces several charges including 1st degree murder, robbery, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a weapon and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

Police say it’s in relation to the murder of Cristian Upah. He was killed just after 10 p.m. on May 10 during a fight in the 3500 block of Oakland Road northeast. Officers found Upah shot in the chest and he died at the hospital.

After the shooting, police asked people to come forward with information and video as they investigated the case.

