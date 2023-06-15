Wildfires leading to poor air quality in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, officials with the DNR are alerting Iowans that smoke from wildfires in Eastern and Northwestern Canada has converged over the state, causing smoke to linger and air quality to be affected.

Fine particulate matter levels are listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. Officials say that even healthy adults should consider limiting their activities.

Counties affected include Allamakee, Appanoose, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Clinton, Davis, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Howard, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee, Linn, Louisa, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Mitchell, Monroe, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, Van Buren, Wapello, Washington, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Worth, and Wright.

You can find guidelines on what precautions can be taken to minimize the impact of high ozone and fine particulate levels at the link here.

Officials say it may take days until a significant weather system sweeps the smoke out of the area for air quality to improve.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.