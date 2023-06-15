Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Wildfires leading to poor air quality in Eastern Iowa

Officials with the DNR are alerting Iowans that smoke from wildfires in Eastern and...
Officials with the DNR are alerting Iowans that smoke from wildfires in Eastern and Northwestern Canada has converged over the state, causing smoke to linger and air quality to be affected.(WDTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, officials with the DNR are alerting Iowans that smoke from wildfires in Eastern and Northwestern Canada has converged over the state, causing smoke to linger and air quality to be affected.

Fine particulate matter levels are listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. Officials say that even healthy adults should consider limiting their activities.

Counties affected include Allamakee, Appanoose, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Clinton, Davis, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Howard, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee, Linn, Louisa, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Mitchell, Monroe, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, Van Buren, Wapello, Washington, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Worth, and Wright.

You can find guidelines on what precautions can be taken to minimize the impact of high ozone and fine particulate levels at the link here.

Officials say it may take days until a significant weather system sweeps the smoke out of the area for air quality to improve.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses

Latest News

Iowa City woman recovering after motorcycle crash in Mount Vernon
Iowa City police have made an additional arrest in connection to a fight outside a bar where...
Teen arrested in connection to Iowa City bar fight that resulted in three stabbings
What to know about the Iowa Homestead Credit and Exemption
Severe storms bring damaging winds, several tornados to southern US