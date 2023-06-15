What students should know as FAFSA deadline approaches

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - College students have until the end of this month to apply for federal student aid, known as the FAFSA.

The FAFSA does more than submit an application to be considered for federal aid. It also gives colleges financial information so they can award their own loans, grants, and scholarships.

The June 30th deadline applies to aid for the prior school year, so you can qualify for retroactive loans.

The form can be complicated, so be thorough and don’t hesitate to reach out for professional help. Financial Expert Tory Meiborg says to think of it like a business decision.

”Is this investment that I’m making in myself or making in my child, will it pay back? Will it result in a career in which they can service the debt they accrued to get that career? So I think the idea of putting caps on it makes sense.“

Those caps he’s referring to are part of a proposal from federal lawmakers, including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, which also includes counseling to make sure students understand the repayment process.

Studentaid.gov has a tool to calculate what loans and repayment will look like - it can help put those numbers into perspective.

Student loan repayment is on hold until the fall, as the more than three-year pause ends in September. Meiborg says to start budgeting and planning for that payment now before those payments become due in October.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.