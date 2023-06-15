Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

What students should know as FAFSA deadline approaches

The FAFSA gives colleges financial information so they can award their own loans, grants, and scholarships to students.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - College students have until the end of this month to apply for federal student aid, known as the FAFSA.

The FAFSA does more than submit an application to be considered for federal aid. It also gives colleges financial information so they can award their own loans, grants, and scholarships.

The June 30th deadline applies to aid for the prior school year, so you can qualify for retroactive loans.

The form can be complicated, so be thorough and don’t hesitate to reach out for professional help. Financial Expert Tory Meiborg says to think of it like a business decision.

”Is this investment that I’m making in myself or making in my child, will it pay back? Will it result in a career in which they can service the debt they accrued to get that career? So I think the idea of putting caps on it makes sense.“

Those caps he’s referring to are part of a proposal from federal lawmakers, including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, which also includes counseling to make sure students understand the repayment process.

Studentaid.gov has a tool to calculate what loans and repayment will look like - it can help put those numbers into perspective.

Student loan repayment is on hold until the fall, as the more than three-year pause ends in September. Meiborg says to start budgeting and planning for that payment now before those payments become due in October.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses

Latest News

Seniors got the chance to explore different living options at the fair.
TRAIL of Johnson County hosts senior housing fair
Early stage dementia patients find comfort and stability with group meetings at Mercy Medical...
Early-stage dementia patients find comfort and stability with group meetings at Mercy Medical Center
Early stage dementia patients find comfort and stability with group meetings at Mercy Medical Center
Crash on I-380 near Iowa River causing large traffic delays
Crash on I-380 near Iowa River causing large traffic delay