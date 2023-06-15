Show You Care
WAGNER TAILS: Duke and Carrot

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS AND DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A gentle giant. That’s how staff members at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control describe Duke.

This one-year-old Great Dane weighs 75 pounds, and gaining a little more each day. Duke was surrendered to the shelter by his previous owners, who described him as a couch potato with a playful side.

Duke seems to do well with cats, and at least medium-sized dogs. He’ll do best in a home with either no children or older kids. A fun fact about Duke, he loves getting a bath! Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

---

Carrot is two years old, and available for adoption at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society. Staff members at the shelter describe him as a sweet, playful and goofy boy.

He can be a little shy around new people, but you can probably win him over with squeaky toys. Carrot would do best in a home with older children.

He walks well on a leash and would be a great running buddy. He much prefers being outside than in a kennel.

After more than 270 days at the shelter, we hope someone can see the benefits of adopting of Carrot. You can all the shelter at 563-582-6766 or email.

