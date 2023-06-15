Show You Care
TRAIL of Johnson County hosts senior housing fair

By Victoria Wong
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORALVILLE , Iowa (KCRG) - Seniors got the chance to explore different living options at the fair.

Trail of Johnson County, a non-profit focused on helping older adults live independently, hosted the fair at Kirkwood Regional Center.

“We have a friend that’s just getting out of the hospital and gonna need some short term care to get back into their own home and I’m really interested in what kind of supports are coming along for people who wanna stay home as long as possible or wanna stay home period,” said Marget Cretzmeyer.

Cretzmeyer went with her friend Jerry Intlekofer to the senior housing fair. She says she didn’t know anything about it but she’s glad she got the experience as everyone can be in a different situation.

“Not everybody has long term insurance cause it’s so expensive. you know anything I think that helps people get back into their own home, is cost-effective. But we don’t usually look at the long term benefit of, especially for seniors, said Cretzmeyer.

Dani Hopkins, Operating Director of Cornerstone Caregiving says this fair can help seniors get the resources they need. 31 vendors, including Hopkins, came to the event. Others were housing developments that are in the works and health care support for seniors.

“As a person, I’d want my grandparents to get this knowledge and be able to find out what services are available to them, for sure,” said Hopkins.

This event drew a crowd today, including Cretzmeyer and Intekofer who are just looking out for their friend. Intlekofer says with inflation a lot of housing alternatives are not that affordable.

“So, we’re just looking to see what’s available in the area and we’re kinda pleasantly surprised that there’s a fair amount of resources available,” said Intlekofer.

This is the first fair like this in five years. At that time only 11 vendors participated.

