MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - On KCRG 9.2, the Raiders and Mustangs weren’t blinded by the lights, or each other.

The No. 1 Raiders won the first game 2-0, but No. 6 Mount Vernon won 6-2 in the second game.

Williamsburg took their first conference loss of the season.

