Teen arrested in connection to Iowa City bar fight that resulted in three stabbings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made another arrest in connection to a fight outside an Iowa City bar in May that included the stabbing of three people.

The fight happened in the 300 block of South Gilbert Street, outside the bar Bardot at around 2 a.m. on May 6.

Police said Christopher Torres, 17, of Iowa City, faces two counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, and one count of Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury.

In a criminal complaint, police said Torres had a knife during the fight and that he stabbed three people.

Police said all three victims had stab wounds to the armpit and back. One also had a large slash across the abdomen and face. Another victim had a piece of his spine chipped off by the stabbing.

The victims are expected to recover.

Police said when Torres was interviewed days after the incident, he was still wearing the same bloody shoes he had been wearing at the time of the incident.

The criminal complaint said Torres admitted to police that he used the knife during the fight, and that a search of his cell phone found “braggadocious statements” about the stabbings, including the victims got to “taste the knife,” and they “got wht they was lookin for.”

Police said the fight involved more than 10 people. At least four other people have also been arrested and face charges of participation in a riot.

