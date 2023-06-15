Show You Care
‘Stuff the Bus’ works to fight food insecurity

The Community Food Bank is currently distributing about 6,000 pounds of food to about 200 households per day.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City and Community Crisis Services are working to help solve food insecurity in the region.

They’re holding a food donation event - and encouraging people to fill an entire bus with their donations.

An Iowa City Transit bus will be parked at Waterfront Hy-Vee at 1720 Waterfront Drive. That’s where they say you can drop off your donations.

The Community Food Bank is currently distributing about 6,000 pounds of food to about 200 households per day. Organizers say you can donate outside of bus hours by using the barrels near Hy-Vee’s entrance.

The event goes through June 18th, 2023.

