Participation in free Cedar Rapids summer learning program grows from 60 students to 700

Kids on Course University at Hoover (photo credit CRCSD June 2023).
Kids on Course University at Hoover (photo credit CRCSD June 2023).
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kids on Course University (KCU) summer school program, which is in its 11th year of operation, has announced a dramatic growth in participation with an excellent showing in reading improvement.

The program, which runs 5 days a week for a total of 7 weeks, helps students receive further reading, math, and writing instruction from certified educators with the hopes of putting the students on a path to post-secondary education.

KCU will serve all 21 Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) elementary schools at no cost to the participants thanks to help from the Zach Johnson Foundation, the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, ESSER, and many community supporters.

“Students who attend KCU can build positive relationships with other students, have fun summer experiences, and receive instruction at their level. Eighty percent of our students who attended more than eighty percent of the days made growth in their reading. KCU makes a difference for our students.” Stephanie Stulken, Program Director at KCU and CRCSD educator.

Officials say that 80% of the student participants showed growth in reading. More information on the program can be found here.

