Mother frustrated after daughter’s killer released on parole

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jennifer Leakley Hodges won’t ever forget her daughter, Katlyn. And she won’t ever forget the call she got in 2013.

”I remember the exact words are ‘Are you Kate Weakley’s mom?’ I didn’t even have to go anything further. My heart dropped.”

A pick-up truck crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle carrying Katlyn. She had a “massive internal brain injury” and later died at the hospital. The pickup truck driver had a Blood Alcohol Content of .214 more than twice the legal limit.

Kaitlyn’s mom remembers seeing her in the hospital.

”It’s etched in my brain. I mean, it’s just I can’t even explain it. It’s been ten years and I can still picture every single thing of it. Leaning down to her and stating, ‘Don’t worry, baby girl.”

The driver, Bryan Cornwall, pled guilty to multiple crimes after the crash including Homicide by Vehicle. State law allows inmates the chance to get released unless they have a mandatory minimum or a life sentence. Cornwall had neither - allowing three members of the board of parole to make a judgment call to release him early. He was sentenced to 32 years in prison. 10 years later, he was released early on parole.

State law says the decision to release an inmate is a judgment call. Data shows it makes the judgment call more than 11,000 times each year. In past cases, board chair Nick Davis told us the board makes the best decisions it can with the information available to it.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams says the parole board shortening sentences is common, especially when somebody is killed in a car crash. But, he says it’s frustrating to explain a sentence given, won’t likely end up being fully served due to parole.

“...The indefinite sentencing is hard to explain to victims as it is. Somebody receives a ten-year sentence. They don’t get a ten-year sentence...”

Regardless of the sentence, Jennifer Leakley Hodges knows nothing will bring back her daughter. And that she’ll continue to be affected by this every day.

”Now I just have to worry about the fact that he’s back out on the street in the same town as my other children. So, now I get to worry every day that my kids are in a car and I know there’s other people that are drinking and driving out there too. But he’s the one that’s already killed one of my kids.”

Corrections officials concerned with release decisions from Iowa Board of Parole (Ethan Stein)

