Marshalltown woman recovering after shark attack in Bahamas

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Marshalltown woman is recovering after a shark attack in the Bahamas.

It happened while Heidi Ernst was scuba diving on June 7. She was getting back on a boat when the shark attacked.

The boat’s crew administered first aid before first responders took her to a hospital.

Doctors then amputated her leg due to the extent of the wound and the infection.

Ernst is an experienced scuba diver and just completed her 500th dive in May.

She says she has never feared sharks before.

“They typically just come and swim around us. No threatening behaviors, no aggressive behaviors,” Ernst said.

She is now awaiting her fourth surgery. She says she is already in physical therapy and hopes to return to Iowa by the end of the week.

So far, her GoFundMe has raised more than $5,500 of its $10,000 goal.

