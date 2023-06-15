Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marion Fire Dept. concludes investigation on fire at Sun Tan City

Helmets from the Marion Fire Department (KCRG)
Helmets from the Marion Fire Department (KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 10th, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m., the Marion Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of Blairs Ferry Rd at Sun Tan City.

Multiple people were significantly injured in the fire. The fire was able to be contained and extinguished before spreading to nearby businesses.

On Thursday, the Marion Fire Department concluded its investigation into the cause of the fire. The fire was found to be accidental in nature due to a malfunction with the tanning bed located in Room #23.

The fire investigation was assisted by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Marion Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses

Latest News

Crash on I-380 near Iowa River causing large traffic delays
Crash on I-380 near Iowa River causing large traffic delay
'Stuff the Bus' works to fight food insecurity
‘Stuff the Bus’ works to fight food insecurity
Tribute to Heroes at Freedom Festival
Freedom Festival honors community volunteers in 'Tribute to Heroes'
Mayors, athletes show Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor how to play baseball
Mayors, athletes show Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor how to play baseball