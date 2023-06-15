Marion Fire Dept. concludes investigation on fire at Sun Tan City

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 10th, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m., the Marion Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of Blairs Ferry Rd at Sun Tan City.

Multiple people were significantly injured in the fire. The fire was able to be contained and extinguished before spreading to nearby businesses.

On Thursday, the Marion Fire Department concluded its investigation into the cause of the fire. The fire was found to be accidental in nature due to a malfunction with the tanning bed located in Room #23.

The fire investigation was assisted by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Marion Police Department.

