Iowa City woman recovering after motorcycle crash in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman was injured in a motorcycle crash in Mount Vernon Thursday morning.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 400 block of Cedar River Road.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was heading eastbound when she hit some gravel while on a curve in the road. She lost control of the vehicle, which slid on its side and went into the ditch.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement said she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

