Hot and hazy today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be another warm one across eastern Iowa.

Afternoon highs reach into the upper 80s today. Even with the warmth, dew points remain fairly low for June and limit mugginess. Air quality will be closely monitored today as smoke filters in from the north. This will lead to hazy skies likely for much of the day and this could continue into the weekend.

Hot and hazy weather is expected across eastern Iowa today. (KCRG)

Hazy skies are expected late this week due to wildfire smoke aloft. At times, enough will mix down to the surface to reduce air quality. (KCRG)

A backdoor cold front tonight drops highs to the mid 80s tomorrow and may briefly mix more of the smoke down to the surface before helping us clear out this weekend behind light rain chances. The low bringing that rain continues to slow and rain isn’t expected to reach eastern Iowa until later Saturday now, lingering into Sunday.

Rain with our weekend system will be light. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.