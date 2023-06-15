Show You Care
Early-stage dementia patients find comfort and stability with group meetings at Mercy Medical Center

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gary Crandall found out he had early-stage dementia about two years ago. As uncertainty of his future grew, he was able to turn to a group therapy setting with Mercy Medical Center at their Family Caregivers Center in Cedar Rapids.

Now, almost weekly, he sits and listens to his group facilitator talk about the struggles many like him face as a part of early-stage dementia. Even if he doesn’t offer his own insight on any given topic, he knows exactly what it is his fellow group members are going through.

“There’s a lot of people out there that have heard of dementia, but have no idea what it is and what it’s all about and how it’s affecting an individual,” said Crandall. “We all basically don’t know what’s going to happen. And that’s the hardest part.”

This specific group was initially set to meet for four separate sessions. Since these meetings proved to be so beneficial, they were able to extend it to eight sessions.

“With the six of us, we’ve gotten to know each other. We’re pretty comfortable saying almost anything we want about the disorder and what’s happening to us,” said Crandall.

Group facilitator, Rick Zingher, says he’s learned a lot through their time together. Not only from this group but from their caregivers as well.

“When you have dementia there really is quite a stigma that you face, and it’s subtle,” said Zingher. “It’s not like people are hostile towards you because you have dementia, they avoid you.”

Between Zingher, Crandall and his fellow group members, and the caregivers, one main message has spread through them all:

“Treat us that other than the fact that there’s a couple little spots in our brain that aren’t working, we’re a pretty normal person.”

