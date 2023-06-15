Des Moines brewery offers state’s first cannabis-infused drink

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A brewery in Des Moines is offering Iowa’s first cannabis-infused drink.

Climbing Kites is the latest invention from Lua Brewing.

The drink does not have alcohol, but there is THC in it. That’s the part of the marijuana plant that gives you a high.

The owner of the brewery addressed some concerns people may have.

“We’ve got a lot of questions about what’s all in this,” said Scott Selix, Lua Brewing co-founder. “How can you make this legally? What’s all in it? As I said before, this is an all-natural. It’s water, it’s citric acid, there’s a little bit of natural flavoring, and then there’s some pure, hemp-derived THC. So it is 100 percent natural.”

Marijuana is not legal for recreational use in Iowa, but some hemp and CBD use is.

