Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Des Moines brewery offers state’s first cannabis-infused drink

A brewery in Des Moines is offering Iowa's first cannabis-infused drink.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A brewery in Des Moines is offering Iowa’s first cannabis-infused drink.

Climbing Kites is the latest invention from Lua Brewing.

The drink does not have alcohol, but there is THC in it. That’s the part of the marijuana plant that gives you a high.

The owner of the brewery addressed some concerns people may have.

“We’ve got a lot of questions about what’s all in this,” said Scott Selix, Lua Brewing co-founder. “How can you make this legally? What’s all in it? As I said before, this is an all-natural. It’s water, it’s citric acid, there’s a little bit of natural flavoring, and then there’s some pure, hemp-derived THC. So it is 100 percent natural.”

Marijuana is not legal for recreational use in Iowa, but some hemp and CBD use is.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses

Latest News

A brewery in Des Moines is offering Iowa's first cannabis-infused drink.
Des Moines brewery offers state's first cannabis-infused drink
The Old Capitol at the University of Iowa.
Iowa Board of Regents approves tuition increase for public universities
A Marshalltown woman is recovering after a shark attack in the Bahamas.
Marshalltown woman recovering after shark attack in Bahamas
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Teen arrested in connection to Iowa City bar fight that resulted in three stabbings