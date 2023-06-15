Crash on I-380 near Iowa River causing large traffic delay

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:30 pm, the Iowa DOT reported that a crash occurred on I-380 southbound near Iowa River.

The crash has led to the right lane being blocked off between Exit 10: County Road F12 and Exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 (2 miles south of Shueyville).

As of 5:38 pm, Iowa DOT reported an anticipated 21-minute delay in the area due to the crash.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.