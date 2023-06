CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:55 pm, Iowa DOT reported a crash occurred southbound on I-380 at the ramp for the 7/8th Street exit near St. Luke’s Hospital.

The Right lane is blocked off while crews are working in the area.

Travelers should expect delays until the area has been cleared and the lane has been reopened.

