City of Marion reminds residents on rules of fireworks usage

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - As Independence Day approaches, officials with the City of Marion are reminding residents of the rules surrounding the purchase and use of consumer-grade fireworks within city limits.

Last year, the Marion City Council approved changes to its Code of Ordinances that allow the use of consumer fireworks within the City only at the following dates and times:

July 4th - Noon - 11 p.m.

Dec. 31st/ Jan. 1st - 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Fireworks may only be used and purchased by persons 18 years of age and older. They may not be used in public parks and may only be used with the property owner’s permission. Any other dates and times must be approved via permit.

“We want to provide residents with an opportunity to celebrate the holiday, but we also want people to understand there are consequences for not playing by the rules,” said City Attorney Kara Bullerman.

A municipal infraction is a $750 fine for the first offense. It is $1,000 for each subsequent offense.

Residents can report fireworks usage outside of the permissible dates by calling the Marion Police Department’s non-emergency line at 319-377-1511.

