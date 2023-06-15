Cedar Rapids woman arrested for reckless use of a firearm at Iowa City Casey’s
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested for an April incident in which she allegedly fired a gun at a Casey’s in Iowa City.
In a criminal complaint, police said 20-year-old Makiya Hoffman fired one round at someone’s foot while at the Casey’s, located at 370 Scott Court, just after 7 p.m. on April 8.
The round hit the entryway door, shattering the glass. One person was injured from the glass shattering.
Hoffman faces charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm and Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.
The gunshot caused people at the Casey’s to flee the scene or hide inside the building.
