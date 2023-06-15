Cedar Rapids educators ask for ‘respect’ at roundtable

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some local leaders are asking what valuing public education looks like after actions by Iowa lawmakers led to upheavals for the state’s public education system.

A roundtable in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night touched on everything from budgets to book bans to vouchers that allow families to use taxpayer dollars for a private education.

The meeting didn’t have anyone representing Republicans - the party in power in Iowa’s statehouse and the one which ushered in the legislation in question. Those who participated Wednesday night, though, said it comes down to “respect” and “trust,” adding those values seemed to have changed in Iowa when it comes to public education.

“We have too many people in leadership roles not respecting the work that is happening every day,” said Cindy Garlock, a member of the Cedar Rapids Community School District School Board.

When it comes to vouchers, Eriece Colbert, President of the Cedar Rapids Education Association, said “We’re diminishing this sense of what we call democracy.”

Sami Scheetz, the Democratic State Representative who moderated the panel, said events like the one on Wednesday keep attention trained on the problems at hand.

“I think it’s really important to keep talking about the impact that legislation that we pass in Des Moines, how it’s going to impact people back home,” said Scheetz.

How to accomplish the changes leaders were looking for is a question without an easy answer, but what they were looking for was clear.

“It’s a tough profession and it requires our respect,” said Garlock.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.