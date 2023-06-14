Show You Care
World Blood Donor Day emphasizes the importance of donating

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On this year’s World Blood Donor Day local officials are encouraging everyone to spend just 45 minutes of their time to donate and save at least just one life.

The US Department of Health and Human Services says donating just one pint of blood can save up to 3 lives. It also says about 5% of eligible donors in the country actually do donate.

Amanda Hess with ImpactLife says donations are especially important this time of year as more people are outside more often and there is a higher demand for blood transfusions.

“Right now we’re sitting at a less than three day supply for Type O red blood cells and B negative. We strive for at least five days of supply on hand for all the blood cells,” said Hess. “If every donor looked at this as just a part of life and something that they can do to support their community, routine donations would prevent us from having blood shortages.”

The Red Cross is hosting several community blood drives. For more information, click here.

