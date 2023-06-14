Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A warm and sunny June afternoon

A warm and sunny June afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Get ready for a warm and sunny June afternoon! Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s today with a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight through Friday

Tonight, will be mild with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s. Thursday and Friday will be very similar to today with highs in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

A Warm and Sunny June afternoon
A Warm and Sunny June afternoon(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Weekend and Beyond

Our next chance for rain is this weekend as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Highs will stay in the 80s through next week with overnight lows in the 60s.

A warm and sunny June afternoon
A warm and sunny June afternoon(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate violated his parole twice before killing son in crash
Inmate violated his parole multiple times before killing son in car crash
Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Crews are moving a centuries old George House to a new location on Tuesday.
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford
Reward offered in emaciated dog case (Photo by: ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGE OF IOWA)
Reward offered for information in emaciated dog case
The construction worker was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for...
Burlington construction worker hit and pinned by vehicle

Latest News

A warm and sunny June afternoon
Highs climb a bit higher today, topping out in the upper 80s to around 90.
Our warming trend continues this afternoon
First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
A bit more summer-like