CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Get ready for a warm and sunny June afternoon! Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s today with a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight through Friday

Tonight, will be mild with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s. Thursday and Friday will be very similar to today with highs in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

A Warm and Sunny June afternoon (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Weekend and Beyond

Our next chance for rain is this weekend as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Highs will stay in the 80s through next week with overnight lows in the 60s.

