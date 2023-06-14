Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Northern Iowa launches new School of Health and Human Sciences

The School of Health and Human Sciences will serve as the central hub for health programs that...
The School of Health and Human Sciences will serve as the central hub for health programs that will grow students on the pathway of becoming future nurses, doctors, dentists, physical therapists, pharmacists, veterinarians, occupational therapists, optometrists, and more.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following the announcement of a new nursing major, the University of Northern Iowa has announced a comprehensive reorganization of its health-focused programs and the launching of a new School of Health and Human Sciences.

School officials say the decision will make the university a more desirable destination for prospective students. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the healthcare sector is projected to add 2 million new jobs each year over the next 10 years due to retirements.

“More and more prospective students are expressing their desire to pursue a degree focused on health care,” said UNI President Mark Nook. “While UNI has long offered a robust variety of options in health, we strongly believe that by organizing our existing degree programs with new offerings such as nursing, we will be better positioned to meet the future needs of our students, as well as the workforce, particularly in the state of Iowa.”

The School of Health and Human Sciences will serve as the central hub for health programs that will grow students on the pathway of becoming future nurses, doctors, dentists, physical therapists, pharmacists, veterinarians, occupational therapists, optometrists, and more.

More information on the School of Health and Human Sciences can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate violated his parole twice before killing son in crash
Inmate violated his parole multiple times before killing son in car crash
Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Crews are moving a centuries old George House to a new location on Tuesday.
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet

Latest News

Two Cedar Rapids business owners give back to community that helped them after 2008 flood
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Health Services Department...
City of Dubuque seeks information on dog biting incident
Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment...
Davenport hires outside firms to investigate partial building collapse
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas