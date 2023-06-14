Univ. of Northern Iowa launches new School of Health and Human Sciences

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following the announcement of a new nursing major, the University of Northern Iowa has announced a comprehensive reorganization of its health-focused programs and the launching of a new School of Health and Human Sciences.

School officials say the decision will make the university a more desirable destination for prospective students. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the healthcare sector is projected to add 2 million new jobs each year over the next 10 years due to retirements.

“More and more prospective students are expressing their desire to pursue a degree focused on health care,” said UNI President Mark Nook. “While UNI has long offered a robust variety of options in health, we strongly believe that by organizing our existing degree programs with new offerings such as nursing, we will be better positioned to meet the future needs of our students, as well as the workforce, particularly in the state of Iowa.”

The School of Health and Human Sciences will serve as the central hub for health programs that will grow students on the pathway of becoming future nurses, doctors, dentists, physical therapists, pharmacists, veterinarians, occupational therapists, optometrists, and more.

More information on the School of Health and Human Sciences can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.