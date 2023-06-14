Show You Care
Start of fireworks season coincides with ‘abnormally dry’ conditions in Iowa

Tuesday was the first day merchants could set up temporary stands to start selling legal fireworks in Iowa.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday was the first day merchants could set up temporary stands to start selling legal fireworks in Iowa.

At the same time, according to the last Drought Monitor report, a large swath of Iowa remains abnormally dry, with some areas seeing severe drought.

That’s a concern for fire departments as we get deeper into summer.

Justin Nolting, however, has his mind on the show.

“I usually get one of these every year, Cherry Bombs,” said Nolting, who was at a temporary stand in Cedar Rapids Tuesday to stock up. “I like to go with—the Blond Joke is good. And Bacon Blaster. I buy those two ever year.”

Nolting starts his shows well before the 4th of July.

“We usually have a couple get-togethers around and light stuff off for everybody. And then obviously the Fourth is the big party where we really go all out.”

Nolting said he keeps safety in mind when shooting off fireworks, but he’s also not too concerned.

“As long as you’re responsible and, you know, you keep the kids at a safe distance and how someone that knows what they’re doing—shouldn’t be an issue,” said Nolting.

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Marshal Vance McKinnon, “knowing what you’re doing” should include keeping an eye on weather conditions.

“If it continues to stay dry, we have to be very cautious because we have no control of where those fireworks go and what the hot embers, where they fall,” said McKinnon.

Even without dry conditions, in the city of Cedar Rapids it is illegal to set off everything except sparklers, caps, and snakes. Violation of the ban is punishable by a fine of up to $625. McKinnon’s advice to—even with legal fireworks—use caution.

“If the weather continues like it is—I was at a fireworks display over the weekend, a professional shoot, and they actually had to shut down the show because of some fire that happened with some grass,” said McKinnon. “So we need to really make sure folks are extremely careful.”

McKinnon recommends people attend professional shows, but of course, he can’t control what people choose to do.

“You do ‘em a couple of weekends a year and it’s a good summer, good summer fun,” said Nolting.

