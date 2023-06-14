The Play Cafe hosts drag queen storytime in response to proposed legislation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For many at The Play Cafe, storytime on Wednesday was about more than reading books to children.

“We see in the country that people are violating the rights of other humans,” Jen English, the owner of The Play Cafe said. “I don’t think that is fair, and felt we needed to use our platform to stand up to that.”

English said she wanted to host the Drag Queen Storytime in support of the LGBTQ community.

“We’re not doing anything here that’s inappropriate. We had a balloon drop and we read some stories,” English said. “That’s not anything to be mad about, and it’s definitely not something to ban.”

One piece of Iowa legislation tried to do just that. Senate File 348 would have banned those under the age of 18 from attending drag shows. It didn’t pass this year, but could still be re-introduced next year.

Kalliope Belle was one of the drag performers. She says she often brings her 6-year-old son with her.

“He loves all my friends and he just loves our shiny costumes and the attitudes we have,” Belle said. “It would be really scary to think that he could never experience that again until he was 18 or even 21.”

Peter Dennis is a teacher at Prairie Point Middle School in Cedar Rapids. He says he wanted to bring his nieces to expand their world view.

“I think it’s important to teach children and students from an early age to not have hate in their hearts for others,” Dennis said.

English says parents should be able to choose whether they bring their children to events like hers.

“Everyone deserves the right to teach our kids the way we want to teach them,” English said.

