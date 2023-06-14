Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts emergency room, police say

The nurse was adjusting the man's oxygen tube in the emergency room when he grabbed her and stabbed her, prosecutors said. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Mass. AP) - A 76-year-old patient at a Massachusetts hospital stabbed a nurse in the neck with a pocket knife, police said.

At the Greenville, New Hampshire, man’s arraignment on Tuesday, the judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempt to commit a crime. He was held on $100,000 cash bail.

The suspect stabbed the nurse in the emergency room at Heywood Hospital in Gardner at about 8 p.m. Monday, police said. The nurse was adjusting the man’s oxygen tube when he grabbed her and stabbed her, prosecutors said.

The nurse was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, for treatment of a roughly 3-inch (7.6-centimeter) long laceration, prosecutors said in court. The nurse’s condition was not available.

The suspect’s attorney said his client is not a flight risk, has significant health issues and has been told he has six months to live.

“Violence against caregivers is not acceptable,” Heywood Healthcare CEO Rozanna Penney said in a statement. “In addition to the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy, expanded screening protocols are being assessed to ensure the safety of our caregivers and patients.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate violated his parole twice before killing son in crash
Inmate violated his parole multiple times before killing son in car crash
Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Crews are moving a centuries old George House to a new location on Tuesday.
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford
Prison bars
Central City woman sentenced for elder financial abuse and identity theft scheme
The construction worker was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for...
Burlington construction worker hit and pinned by vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Federal Reserve is likely to skip a rate hike at pivotal meeting Wednesday, yet signal more to come
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Two Detroit-area mothers say their children found box cutters in their McDonald's Happy Meals.
Moms report finding box cutters in McDonald’s Happy Meals in Detroit area
Moms want answers after their kids allegedly found box cutters in Happy Meals
Federal Reserve: Experts expect no interest rate hike for June